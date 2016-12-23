Scheifele snagged his third helper in his last three contests against the Canucks on Thursday.

The Jets are currently on a roll -- three wins in their last four -- thanks in no small part to Scheifele, who has managed five points since returning from injury. If Winnipeg is going to make a push for the postseason, it will need all hands on deck, including the 23-year-old. The center has 14 goals and 17 assists on the year, but fantasy owners undoubtedly would like to see more production on the power play, where he has a mere five points despite averaging over three minutes of ice time per night with the man advantage.