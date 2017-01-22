Scheifele scored the game-winning goal and set up the game's opening goal on the power play in Saturday's 5-3 win over St. Louis.

His point streak stands at four games and six points, including two goals. Scheifele's breakout season is in full progress and he's wheeling along at a point-per-game pace (21 goals, 24 assists in 46 games). Exactly how good is he? Scheifele has not been held off the scoresheet for more than two straight games this season and he has picked up points in nine of his last 11 (six goals, seven assists).