Scheifele scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's loss to San Jose.

After a torrid finish to 2015-16 (48 points through 46 games), a lot was expected of Scheifele entering this season, and he's been outstanding. He's registered six goals and 14 points through his past 14 games to improve his season-long totals to 20 tallies, 42 points and 96 shots through 44 games. Scheifele has emerged as a high-end fantasy asset in all settings.