Scheifele scored two goals -- one on the power play -- during Wednesday's loss to Montreal.

With 19 goals and 39 points through 41 games, Scheifele is proving to be a coveted scorer in the real and virtual game. He's flashed high-end offensive ability for stretches in the past, but he's well above the point-per-game mark dating back to December of last season with 40 goals and 87 points through his past 85 games. Even with his noteworthy results, there is still a chance Scheifele is underrated in some fantasy circles, so don't be shy to inquire about his services in seasonal and dynasty/keeper formats.