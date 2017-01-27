Scheifele contributed a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over Chicago.

Scheifele capped the scoring in this one while re-tying rookie Patrik Laine for the team lead with 22 goals after Laine had nudged back ahead with his first-period tally. The 23-year-old forward has accrued 48 points in 49 games, putting him on pace to blow last season's career-best 61 points out of the water while improving both his point and goal totals for the fourth consecutive campaign.