Jets' Mark Stuart: Slumping in return to lineup
Stuart has managed just one point in his last eight outings since returning to the Jets lineup.
After sitting out 19 straight contests as a healthy scratch, Stuart had been on the ice for the Jets' next eight matchups, largely due to injuries to Tyler Myers (upper body) and Ben Chiarot (illness). Once these two guys are cleared for action, Stuart will likely find himself watching from the press box yet again.
