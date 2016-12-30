Jets' Marko Dano: Leaves Thursday's game with injury
Dano left Thursday's game against Columbus with a lower-body injury, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The forward only has 10 points in 27 games this year, so his loss won't impact many fantasy owners. If he ends up missing significant time, his 1:22 power play minutes per game being spread around could have an impact on his teammates.
