Dano (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Friday.

Considering Dano is expected to miss up to three weeks, it is not surprising the team opted to put him on IR. The winger has a lone helper in his last six appearances while averaging a meager 9:38 of ice time per night. Andrew Copp was recalled from AHL Manitoba to replace Dano on the 23-man roster.

