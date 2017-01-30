Dano (lower body) skated Monday for the first time since being injured, but is still approximately two weeks from returning, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Dano has been shelved for 14 games dating back to Dec. 31. With a modest eight points in 21 games this year, the Austrian certainly isn't the flashiest player, but he serves as a useful enough depth option for Winnipeg's forwards corps. Nonetheless, his updated return timetable suggests the earliest he could play is Feb. 13 against the Stars.