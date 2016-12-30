Jets' Marko Dano: To miss weeks with lower-body ailment
Dano (lower body) is expected to be sidelined for weeks, Sara Orlesky of TSN reports.
Dano slid into the end boards in Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets and was unable to put any weight on his left leg. The two-way talent has been efficient in limited action this season, producing 10 points and a plus-2 rating in 28 games with 11:28 of average ice time. While the early prognosis for the Austrian doesn't look good, the team is performing more tests which should ultimately yield a more concrete timetable for his return. A trip to injured reserve seems inevitable at this point.
