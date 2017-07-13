Appleton penned a three-year, entry-level deal with Winnipeg on Thursday.
Appleton will depart Michigan State after just two seasons. During his collegiate career, the center tallied 17 goals and 36 assists in 72 outings. Selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, the Green Bay, Wisconsin native figures to suit up in the minors for at least a season or two before getting a crack at the NHL.
