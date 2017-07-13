Play

Appleton penned a three-year, entry-level deal with Winnipeg on Thursday.

Appleton will depart Michigan State after just two seasons. During his collegiate career, the center tallied 17 goals and 36 assists in 72 outings. Selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, the Green Bay, Wisconsin native figures to suit up in the minors for at least a season or two before getting a crack at the NHL.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...