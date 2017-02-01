Perreault (thumb) could be a game-time decision for Thursday's game in Dallas, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

It's astounding to think that Perreault could be ready for a return less than two weeks after breaking his thumb, but that sort of toughness is what separates NHL players from the rest of the population. Perreault receives a lot of valuable ice time when he's healthy, including an average of 2:32 on the power play, so stay tuned for updates on his status prior to puck drop Thursday.