Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Dealing with broken thumb
Perreault is suffering from a broken thumb and will likely lose the fingernail on it, Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
No official timetable has been placed on the winger, but the fact that it's broken combined with him potentially losing a fingernail, it doesn't appear as though his return will be all that soon. More information on the winger should surface as a timeline is set, but consider him out indefinitely until then.
