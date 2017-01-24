Jets' Mathieu Perreault: No timetable for return to action
Perreault (upper body) is out indefinitely.
Perreault sustained the injury when he was slashed by Anaheim's Corey Perry in the first period of Monday's game against the Ducks, and evidently could be looking at a long-term absence. The Jets currently only have 12 healthy forwards on their roster, so they'll likely need to promote someone from the minors to round out their depth up front during Perreault's absence.
