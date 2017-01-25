Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Placed on retroactive injured reserve
Perreault (upper body) was designated for injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 24.
By utilizing the ability to place Perreault retroactively, it is possible that the center will miss just one more game with the All-Star break giving most of the league some time off. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old was on a hot-streak with six points in his last seven appearances. With Perreault out of the lineup, Andrew Copp will likely be tasked with picking up the slack with an uptick in ice time.
