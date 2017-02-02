Perreault (thumb) has been activated from injured reserve and will suit up for Thursday's contest in Dallas.

The crafty centerman's production has dipped in the 2016-17 campaign, which has seen him go from a scoring third-line center and powerplay contributor last season to serving mostly as a fourth liner this season. Perreault will continue in this role Thursday, skating with Nic Petan and Chris Thorburn.

