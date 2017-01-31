Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Travels with team, close to return
Perreault (thumb) isn't expected to play Tuesday night versus the Blues, though he did travel with the team to St. Louis and is said to be nearing a return, Jason Bell of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Despite tending to a broken thumb, Perreault has only been sidelined for two games (with a third upcoming) due to the malady. The All-Star break afforded him some additional time to heal, and it's encouraging that he was able to join the team charter to The Gateway City. He was on a beastly run before sustaining the ailment, pitching in six assists and seven points -- including four power-play setups -- over a 10-game span. As such, it certainly will be worth monitoring Perreault as he rounds out his recovery.
