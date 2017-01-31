Perreault (thumb) isn't expected to play Tuesday night versus the Blues, though he did travel with the team to St. Louis and is said to be nearing a return, Jason Bell of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Despite tending to a broken thumb, Perreault has only been sidelined for two games (with a third upcoming) due to the malady. The All-Star break afforded him some additional time to heal, and it's encouraging that he was able to join the team charter to The Gateway City. He was on a beastly run before sustaining the ailment, pitching in six assists and seven points -- including four power-play setups -- over a 10-game span. As such, it certainly will be worth monitoring Perreault as he rounds out his recovery.