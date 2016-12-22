Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Between pipes Thursday
Hutchinson will tend the twine for Thursday's matchup with the Canucks, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hutchinson will be making his first start following a disastrous Dec. 10 outing in which he was given the hook after allowing four goals on 29 shots against Calgary. When you look at the 26-year-old's numbers -- 3-6-2 with a 3.14 GAA -- it becomes clear why coach Paul Maurice has turned the starting job over to Connor Hellebuyck. Barring a significant worsening of Hellebuyck's form, Hutchinson will likely spend the remainder of the year as the backup, which severely limits his fantasy value.
