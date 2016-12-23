Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Clamps down after early goal to beat Vancouver
Hutchinson gave up just a single goal on 23 shots in Thursday's win over the Canucks.
Markus Granlund got a puck by him on a one-timer from the slot less than four minutes into the game, but Hutchinson ended up making that the only blemish on his record. He'd ridden the bench since a four-goal outing against Calgary on Dec. 10, but Thursday's positive results should help Hutchinson get into another game fairly soon -- perhaps even before the Jets next play a back-to-back set Jan. 3 and 4, as No. 1 netminder Connor Hellebuyck has put forth inconsistent results recently.
