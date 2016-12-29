Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Defending cage Thursday

Hutchinson will tend the twine against Columbus on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hutchinson, who has made just one start in the Jets' last six games, is being thrown to the wolves by coach Paul Maurice -- the Blue Jackets are coming to town on an 11-game winning streak. Over that stretch, Columbus has failed to score three or more goals just once. This is a tough matchup for any netminder, but especially for a career backup with a 2.96 GAA and .900 save percentage this year.