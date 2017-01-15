Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Draws road start Saturday
Hutchinson will be between the posts for Saturday's road matchup with the Kings, Brian Munz of TSN reports.
Hutchinson has struggled of late, going 1-5-0 with a 3.44 GAA and .886 save percentage over his last seven starts. The 26-year-old netminder will look to get his first win since Dec. 22 against a Kings' offense that averages 2.52 goals per contest, 21st in the NHL.
