Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Draws road start Saturday

Hutchinson will be between the posts for Saturday's road matchup with the Kings, Brian Munz of TSN reports.

Hutchinson has struggled of late, going 1-5-0 with a 3.44 GAA and .886 save percentage over his last seven starts. The 26-year-old netminder will look to get his first win since Dec. 22 against a Kings' offense that averages 2.52 goals per contest, 21st in the NHL.