Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Gives up season-high five goals in loss to Columbus

Hutchinson was beaten five times on 35 shots in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jackets.

He drew an unenviable start against the red-hot Jackets, who unsurprisingly came away with their 14th straight win by beating a guy who entered play with an .896 save percentage on the year. Through 16 appearances, Hutchinson has won only four times, and his ugly ratios leave his fantasy value close to nil.