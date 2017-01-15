Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Looks good in overtime loss
Hutchinson turned aside 35 of the 38 shots he faced in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss against the Kings.
Hutchinson remains the backup in Winnipeg behind Connor Hellebuyck, although the starter is having a rough time right now. The team remains committed to Hellebuyck for the long term, and Hutchinson might be traded to a team looking for a backup. For now, Hutchinson is only worth a roster spot in the deepest of fantasy pools.
