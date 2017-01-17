Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Losing streak extends to five games
Hutchinson allowed four goals on 31 shots to lose his fifth consecutive game Monday against San Jose.
Hutchinson entered the game with an underwhelming .896 save percentage, 3.18 GAA and just four wins. At this stage of the game, Hutchinson is nothing more than a desperation flier in all fantasy settings, and he should only be utilized in the most favorable matchups.
