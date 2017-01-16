Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Will tend twine Monday
Hutchinson will the the starting goaltender for Monday's game in San Jose.
The 26-year-old has looked sharp in his last two appearances, stopping 57 of 61 shots. The Jets will ride the hot hand in favor of going with their regular starter Connor Hellebuyck against a Sharks team that only averages 2.56 goals per game.
