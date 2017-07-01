Jets' Michael Sgarbossa: Heading back to Great White North
Sgarbossa (lower body) signed a one-year contract with Winnipeg on Saturday worth $650,000.
Sgarbossa -- a native of Ontario -- will head back north of the border after splitting time last season between Anaheim and Florida. In his 38 contests last year, the winger tallied nine points, 33 shots on goal and 39 hits. The 24-year-old is unlikely to be in the game-day lineup on a consistent basis, which limits his fantasy value.
