Jets' Nicolas Petan: Back in lineup Tuesday
Petan (lower body) will suit up against the Canucks on Tuesday after a 10-game absence, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Petan has been on the ice for just 13 contests this season, compiling seven points (including four power-play helpers). If the center can reclaim his spot on the power play, he might be worth a look from fantasy owners, but without that extra 1:55 of ice time per night, his opportunities will probably be too limited to warrant a spot on your roster. As a result of the 21-year-old being cleared, Chris Thorburn has been bumped from the lineup to the press box.
