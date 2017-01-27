Petan has garnered a pair of helpers in his last five outings.

Despite averaging nearly a minute less of ice time over his last five games -- 11:41 compared to 12:33 on the year -- Petan has capitalized offensively. Of the center's 12 points this season, seven have come with the man advantage where he has averaged 2:16 of ice time per game. The 21-year-old's inclusion on the PP has yet to translate into consistent scoring, however, making him a low-end fantasy option.