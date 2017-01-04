Ehlers scored twice -- once on a penalty shot -- and tacked on an empty-net assist in Tuesday's 6-4 road win over Tampa.

His last seven games have seen Ehlers rack up 10 points, including seven goals. The penalty shot was a beauty against Andrei Vasilevskiy, as the 20-year-old Finn did a quick backhand-forehand move and beat the goalie to his glove side. Through 40 contests, Ehlers is already just four points shy of the 38 he put up over 72 games last year. The kid's a star in the making.