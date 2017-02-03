Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Breakout continues with two more points
Ehlers scored a goal, assisted on another and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 win over Dallas.
He's in the midst of an impressive hot streak -- 14 goals and 23 points as well as a plus-9 rating over his last 21 contests. The 20-year-old winger has already blown by last year's rookie point total; in fact, with 47 through 54 games, he's on pace to crack 70 this time around. Enjoy the ride as he continues developing into one of the league's brighter stars on offense.
