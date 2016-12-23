Ehlers racked up two goals (one on the power play) and an assist to go with a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 victory over Vancouver.

His first goal -- an unassisted marker that came off a stolen pass in his own zone that Ehlers skated down all by himself, pulling a subtle but brilliant move to beat Ryan Miller -- served as the game-winner. He added the second one with a sneaky shot that went past Miller on the short side just over 11 minutes later. He's delivered a pair of two-goal efforts in his last three games, lifting the Dane to nine goals and 29 points on the season. He's already only nine points short of last year's rookie total, so Ehlers should cruise to new heights over the remainder of this campaign.