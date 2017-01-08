Ehlers' goal streak now stands at four games after he notched his 14th of the season in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo.

Ehlers is as hot as they get. He has five goals and six points in that four-game span, and his 36 points in 42 games are just two (one goal, one assist) from equaling his career mark of 38 in 72 games from last season. The Jets have a fleet of high-upside young players in Patrick Laine, Mark Scheifele and Ehlers, all three of whom sit in the NHL's top 15 scorers.