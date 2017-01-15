Ehlers was held scoreless with a minus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 loss against the Kings.

It was a rare scoreless game for Ehlers, who had at least one point in each of his past seven outings. He has nine goals and 15 points over his past 13 games dating back to Dec. 18, so consider this performance an anomaly. Until he cools off he remains a must-start across all fantasy formats.