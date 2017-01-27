Ehlers registered an assist versus the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Ehlers helped open up the scoring in Thursday's matchup with Chicago by assisting on Patrik Laine's marker. In his last five contests, Ehlers has averaged a point per game with three goals and two assists -- one of each having been scored with the man advantage. The 20-year-old has clearly been unaffected by a potential sophomore slump considering he has already surpassed his rookies numbers in goals and assists. If he can maintain he .84 point per game average, the winger will continue moving up most fantasy hockey rankings.