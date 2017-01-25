Pavelec turned aside 22 of the 26 shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-3 loss against the Sharks.

Pavelec is back from the dead, starting four straight games after being placed on waivers before the season. He has won two of his four starts since being recalled from the minors, but he has yielded at least three goals in each of the outings. He hasn't been much better than Connor Hellebuyck or Michael Hutchinson, but if you're desperate for goaltending depth he is worth a roster spot since he is playing regularly. Unfortunately for Pavelec, or any Winnipeg netminder, the Jets are banged up on defense and lost another player, Toby Enstrom, to an upper-body injury in this loss. A strong defensive corps helps goaltenders, and Winnipeg just doesn't have that right now.