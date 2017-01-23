Pavelec will get the starting nod for Monday's meeting with Anaheim, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Pavelec has come away with victories in both of his appearances since being called up from the minors. An unrestricted free agent after the season, the netminder will be motivated not only to show the Jets they made a mistake sending him down prior to the start of the year, but also to potentially earn himself a starting job elsewhere in the offseason. Until the 29-year-old stumbles, look for coach Paul Maurice to continue riding Pavelec.