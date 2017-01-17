Pavelec will tend the twine for Wednesday's matchup with Arizona.

Pavelec was waived by the team prior to the start of the 2016-17 season and it appeared that his days with the Jets were coming to an end. However, with Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson both struggling, coach Paul Maurice will turn back the clock and give Pavelec the chance to earn his way back into the crease. For now, Winnipeg will carry all three netminders, but fantasy owners should probably consider Michael Hutchinson the odd man out.