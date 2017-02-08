Pavelec left Tuesday's game against the Wild due to a lower-body injury and he will not return, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Pavelec coughed up three goals on 14 shots before departing after 26:15, so it was another subpar outing. He has allowed three or more goals in each of his seven appearances this season. Connor Hellebuyck replaced him. When healthy, Pavelec is nothing more than a low-end No. 2 netminder in deeper pools until he starts to save more shots.