Pavelec allowed three goals on 27 shots to lose his first game of the season Monday against Anaheim.

Pavelec entered Monday's game with two straight wins since being recalled from the AHL, but he hasn't been sharp in the process. The veteran sports an underwhelming 3.05 GAA and .907 save percentage through his three outings, and it might not be long before Connor Hellebuyck receives another look between the pipes for Winnipeg. Additionally, with a tough upcoming schedule (hosting San Jose and then visiting Chicago, St. Louis and Dallas), it's tough sledding ahead for Winnipeg.