Pavelec (concussion) will be sidelined for at least a week according to coach Paul Maurice, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 reports.

Based on the coach's timeline, Pavelec will miss the Jets' next three contests with Feb. 16 against the Penguins as a potential return date. Considering how fluid concussion recovery can be, however, there is likely no definitive date for the netminder to return to action. With Pavelec out, Connor Hellebuyck figures to see the bulk of the ice time in the crease.