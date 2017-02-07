Pavelec will defend the cage against the Wild on Tuesday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 reports.

Pavelec has been less than stellar since being called up in mid-January as he is 4-3-0 and has yet to allow fewer than three goals in a game. With a leaky defense in front of him, the goaltender could be in for a long night against the league's third best offense, as Minnesota are averaging 3.33 goals per night.