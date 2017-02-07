Jets' Ondrej Pavelec: Patrolling crease Tuesday
Pavelec will defend the cage against the Wild on Tuesday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 reports.
Pavelec has been less than stellar since being called up in mid-January as he is 4-3-0 and has yet to allow fewer than three goals in a game. With a leaky defense in front of him, the goaltender could be in for a long night against the league's third best offense, as Minnesota are averaging 3.33 goals per night.
More News
-
Jets' Ondrej Pavelec: Struggles again to stop pucks•
-
Jets' Ondrej Pavelec: Will start Saturday•
-
Jets' Ondrej Pavelec: Saves 39, comes away with win•
-
Jets' Ondrej Pavelec: Receives starting nod Thursday•
-
Jets' Ondrej Pavelec: Starting in goal Tuesday•
-
Jets' Ondrej Pavelec: Allows four goals in home loss•