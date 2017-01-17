Pavelec was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Tuesday, Sara Orlesky of TSN reports.

Goaltending has been the Achilles' heel for the Jets, who have lost four straight games and rank sixth in the Central Division. Connor Hellebuyck ranks 33rd in the league with a 2.82 GAA and Michael Hutchinson is second-to-last among qualified netminders at 3.23. So, despite his placement on waivers ahead of the season, it's looking like Pavelec will have a chance for redemption. The 29-year-old has gone 8-7-2 with a 2.78 GAA and .917 save mark in 18 AHL games, marking his first taste of minor-league action since he was with the Chicago Wolves for one game in 2010-11.