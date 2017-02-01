Pavelec will be the starting goalie for Thursday night's matchup in Dallas, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Coach Paul Maurice has been gaining more confidence in his relatively new starter, deploying Pavelec for what will be six of the last seven contests. The 29-year-old keeper has yet to record fewer than three goals allowed in a game yet, and he'll open the new month against a high-octane Dallas offense that averaged 3.38 goals per game in January.