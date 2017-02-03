Pavelec gave up three goals on 42 shots over the course of a 4-3 victory over Dallas on Thursday.

He's now 4-2-0 since coming back from the land of the forgotten (aka the AHL) despite having given up three or more goals in each of those six outings. Other than those wins, the stat line isn't pretty (3.21 GAA, .901 save mark), so don't be overly surprised if Pavelec's stay top the Jets' goalie pecking order is a relatively short one.