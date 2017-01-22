Pavelec delivered his second-straight strong performance on Saturday, blocking 34 shots in a 5-3 win over the Blues.

Just when it looked like Pavelec was clearly on the outside looking in for the Jets, he has thrust himself back into the blue paint debate in Manitoba. He made several sharp saves and earned the game's second star as a result. Check your wire to see if your league is sleeping on Pavelec and if so, pick him up.