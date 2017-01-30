Pavelec will start in the crease Tuesday against the Blues, Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

It's been a tough run for Winnipeg netminders this season, and Pavelec is no exception to that. In his four starts prior to the break, the veteran allowed no fewer than three goals, earning a 2-2 record in his first four starts of the season. He will look to turn things around Tuesday after two straight losses, facing a Blues club that's averaged 2.83 goals per game in January.