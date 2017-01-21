Pavelec will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Blues, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Pavelec played pretty well in his first start of the season Wednesday against Arizona, stopping 30 of 33 shots en route to a 6-3 victory. The 29-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a decent home matchup with a Blues team that is 7-11-1 on the road this season.