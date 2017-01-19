Pavelec saved 30 of 33 shots during Wednesday's win over Arizona.

It was the first outing of the season for Pavelec, and the 29-year-old netminder could receive a fleeting run of starts with Winnipeg searching for answers between the pipes. However, after posting a .904 save percentage in 2015-16 and a .904 mark over 169 games from 2011-12 through 2013-14, Pavelec likely isn't the answer for many fantasy clubs. Still, he shined just two years ago with a .920 save percentage and 2.28 GAA, so you'll want to keep tabs on the goaltending situation in Winnipeg. While expectations should be kept in check, it also isn't out of the question to take a speculative flier on Pavelec in deep seasonal leagues if you need help at the position.