Pavelec allowed four goals on 27 shots Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Colorado.

The Avs are the league's weakest by a margin, so Pavelec could have used the game as a showcase of his skills. He didn't. Pavelec has allowed at least three goals in every one of his seven start this season and his save percentage has now dropped below .900. He once showed potential; he now shows mediocre. Tread carefully. Pavelec can really torch your counting categories.