Jets' Ondrej Pavelec: Will make fourth consecutive start Tuesday
Pavelec will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Sharks.
Pavelec hasn't been great since being promoted to the big club in mid-January, posting a 3.05 GAA and .907 save percentage over three appearances, but has played well enough to pick up two wins over that span. The 29-year-old goaltender will look to pick up his third win of the campaign in a matchup with a Sharks team that is 13-10-1 on the road this season.
More News
-
Jets' Ondrej Pavelec: Loses first game of campaign•
-
Jets' Ondrej Pavelec: In goal against Ducks•
-
Jets' Ondrej Pavelec: Second straight strong performance•
-
Jets' Ondrej Pavelec: Starting Saturday against St. Louis•
-
Jets' Ondrej Pavelec: Stops 30 shots to top Coyotes•
-
Jets' Ondrej Pavelec: In goal Wednesday•