Pavelec will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Sharks.

Pavelec hasn't been great since being promoted to the big club in mid-January, posting a 3.05 GAA and .907 save percentage over three appearances, but has played well enough to pick up two wins over that span. The 29-year-old goaltender will look to pick up his third win of the campaign in a matchup with a Sharks team that is 13-10-1 on the road this season.